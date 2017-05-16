Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, May 16, 2017. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, May 16, 2017. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Starbucks says payment system outages affecting some Canada, U.S. outlets Add to ...

Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Bengaluru — Reuters

Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.

Starbucks spokeswoman Madeleine Löwenborg-Frick said the company pushed out a software update in line with normal practices and that the outage was unrelated to the “WannaCry” ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide.

“Our systems have not been compromised by any third party,” she said in an e-mail, adding that the company hoped to have all stores back online “shortly.”

She did not say how many stores were affected.

