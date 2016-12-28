Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell in November to their lowest level in nearly a year, a sign rising interest rates could be weighing on the housing market, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

The group said its pending home sales index, based on contracts signed in November, dropped 2.5 per cent to 107.3.

“The brisk upswing in mortgage rates and not enough inventory dispirited some would-be buyers,” the NAR said in a statement accompanying the figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 per cent increase last month.

The November index was at its lowest level since January and 0.4 per cent lower than in November 2015, the NAR said.

Across the nation’s four regions, contracts rose 0.6 per cent in the Northeast in November, but fell 2.5 per cent in the Midwest and 6.7 per cent in the West. They fell 1.2 per cent in the South.

