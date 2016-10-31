Performance Sports Group Ltd., the owner of Bauer and Easton sports gear, confirmed Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the U.S. after completing its strategic review and failing to file its 2016 financial statements by Oct. 28.

The company said in a news release that Sagard Capital Partners LP, PSG’s largest shareholder at 17 per cent, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. have also agreed to acquire the Exeter, N.H.-based company for $575-million (U.S.). A court-supervised auction is set to take place, and this offer will act as the minimum acceptable bid, the release said.

Related: Bauer owner Performance Sports to file for bankruptcy protection, plans rescue proposal

Related: Brookfield joins the team circling Performance Sports

Read more: On thin ice: How Bauer’s owner skated into trouble

PSG has also secured $386-million in new debtor-in-possession financing from Sagard, Fairfax and some of its existing lenders to fund the auction and sales process and provide working capital as it continues operating during the restructuring.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd., which is the second-largest shareholder, holds about 13 per cent of PSG's shares and had also signed a confidentiality agreement with Sagard in relation to the company, was absent from the proposed bid on Monday. The company could still be included in PSG's restructuring‎ later in the process, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.





More to come

Report Typo/Error