Sports equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. ‎plans to file for court protection from bankruptcy Monday and will lay out a rescue proposal involving its largest shareholders valued at more than $500-million (U.S.).

Two sources confirmed the Exeter, N.H.-based manufacturer of Bauer and Easton sporting goods will file a “structured” plan with courts in Canada and in Delaware after missing a Friday deadline to file its year-end financial statements.

