Sports equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. plans to file for court protection from bankruptcy Monday and will lay out a rescue proposal involving its largest shareholders valued at more than $500-million (U.S.).
Two sources confirmed the Exeter, N.H.-based manufacturer of Bauer and Easton sporting goods will file a “structured” plan with courts in Canada and in Delaware after missing a Friday deadline to file its year-end financial statements.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @j2nelson, @JMcFarlandGlobe
- Performance Sports Group Ltd$4.69-0.33(-6.57%)
- Performance Sports Group Ltd$3.48-0.25(-6.70%)
- Updated October 28 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.