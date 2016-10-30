Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Bauer owner Performance Sports to file for bankruptcy protection, plans rescue proposal Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Janet McFarland, Jacqueline Nelson, and Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Sports equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. ‎plans to file for court protection from bankruptcy Monday and will lay out a rescue proposal involving its largest shareholders valued at more than $500-million (U.S.).

Two sources confirmed the Exeter, N.H.-based manufacturer of Bauer and Easton sporting goods will file a “structured” plan with courts in Canada and in Delaware after missing a Friday deadline to file its year-end financial statements.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, Janet McFarland @JMcFarlandGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog