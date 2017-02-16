Pierre Karl Péladeau, the Quebecor Ltd. scion who left to join provincial politics and lead Parti Québécois, is returning to the communications company as president and chief executive officer.

The move is effective immediately. Pierre Dion, who has helmed Quebecor since 2014, will become Quebecor Media’s chairman and will join parent Quebecor’s board. Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will remain Quebecor’s chair.

“I am very pleased to return to the helm of Quebecor,” Mr. Péladeau said in a press release. He previously spent 14 years leading the company, which his father Pierre Péladeau founded in 1965.

“My new roles will provide new opportunities to contribute to Quebecor’s success,” Mr. Dion said in the release. “And of course I am fortunate to have the chance to work with Pierre Karl again.”

Mr. Péladeau’s return follows a tumultuous period in his personal life – he left politics in early 2016 after separating from his wife, TV producer Julie Snyder. At last year’s Quebecor annual shareholder meeting in May, Mr. Mulroney said Mr. Péladeau was focused on family issues and would not return to the company for the “foreseeable future.”

During his official absence from the family-controlled company, there were questions about how hands off he was. In his early days as a member of the national assembly of Quebec, he remained actively involved in the company’s operations, blurring lines of responsibility and leading to the departure of his first replacement, Robert Dépatie, who was in turn replaced by Mr. Dion.

When Mr. Péladeau eventually became leader of the PQ, he never finalized a blind trust of his assets.

His return as CEO now comes almost four years after he left the role.

Quebecor has done well in the meantime as its wireless business has grown steadily, fuelling growth at the company even as it loses legacy cable customers and the media division grapples with declines in broadcast and newspaper advertising.

Under Mr. Dion’s leadership, management has re-focused on Quebec, selling assets outside the province and retreating from a possible expansion of its mobile business beyond the provincial borders.

