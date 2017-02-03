Pipe steel in question
U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to approve the
Keystone XL pipeline and his ‘Buy American’ order has
raised troubling questions for TransCanada Corp.‘s pipe-
line suppliers. TransCanada’s original 2012 sourcing plan
had half of the pipe half sourced in the U.S., a quarter
in Canada and the rest in Italy and India
ALTA.
ONT.
SASK.
MAN.
Hardisty
Evraz Regina
Winnipeg
Bakken
N.D.
MONT.
S.D.
Keystone XL
Proposed
Steele
City
ILL.
NEB.
Patoka
Keystone
Gulf Coast
In service, 2014
KAN.
MO.
Cushing
ARK.
OKLA.
Keystone
In service,
2010-2
Welspun
Tubular
Atoka
TEXAS
Nederland
Houston
MEXICO
Pipe mill in Canada
Evraz Regina, owned by the Moscow-
based Evraz PLC, produces up to 300,000
tonnes of large-diameter pipes annually
Pipe mill in the U.S.
Welspun Tubular LLC in Little Rock, Ark., owned by
the Mumbai-based Welspun Group, produces up to
350,000 tonnes of large-diameter pipes annually
Pipe mills originally contracted for
Keystone XL by Transcanada
50%
24%
16%
10%
Welspun
Little Rock, Ark.
Evraz
Regina
ILVA
Italy
Welspun
India
Note: A Feb. 17, 2012, TransCanada news release outlined its sourcing
plan for Keystone XL pipe: “We estimate 821,000 tons of high strength
line pipe will be used on the project in Canada and the U.S.” That
included the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Hardisty, Alta. to
Steele City, Neb., plus the now-complete Gulf Coast Keystone segment.
It also estimated an additional 35,000 tonnes for a variety of unsourced
steel products, including tanks, pumps, the pipeline’s “Nebraska
re-route,” and the Houston lateral.
Oil sands
ALTA.
Hardisty
SASK.
Calgary
Winnipeg
ONT.
Bakken Shale
MONT.
Lake
Superior
N.D.
Estimated tonnes of
high-strength steel
pipe required to build
Keystone XL:
In Canada: 200,000
In U.S.: 400,000
S.D.
Lake
Mich.
Chicago
NEB.
Keystone XL
Proposed
Capacity: 830,000 b/d
ILL.
Patoka
Steele
City
KAN.
Keystone Gulf Coast
In service, 2014
MO.
Keystone
In service, 2010-2011
Capacity: 590,000 b/d
Cushing
ARK.
OKLA.
Atoka
0
250
KM
TEXAS
Nederland
Houston
MEXICO
how the pipe is laid
15-metre permanent
right-of-way along
entire route
Ditching machines
and trackhoes dig trenches
2 metres deep and 1.5
metres wide
Current flowing
through the pipeline
prevents corrosion
Bulldozers and
trackhoes clear and
grade right-of-way
Illustration not
to scale
The pipe
91.4-centimetre high-strength steel pipe
made using a spiral-welding process.
Coated with a corrosion-resistant epoxy.
Built in 10 segments on 6,270 hectares
along the 468-kilometre route
Pipe pieces are welded together
and lowered 1.2 metres into
the ground then backfilled
ALTA.
SASK.
ONT.
MAN.
Hardisty
Evraz Regina
Winnipeg
Bakken
N.D.
MONT.
S.D.
Keystone XL
Proposed
Steele
City
ILL.
NEB.
Patoka
Keystone
Gulf Coast
In service, 2014
KAN.
MO.
Cushing
ARK.
OKLA.
Keystone
In service, 2010-2
Welspun
Tubular
Atoka
TEXAS
Nederland
Houston
MEXICO
Oil sands
ALTA.
Hardisty
SASK.
Calgary
Winnipeg
ONT.
Bakken Shale
MONT.
Lake
Superior
N.D.
Estimated tonnes of
high-strength steel
pipe required to build
Keystone XL:
In Canada: 200,000
In U.S.: 400,000
S.D.
Lake
Mich.
Chicago
NEB.
Keystone XL
Proposed
Capacity: 830,000 b/d
ILL.
Patoka
Steele
City
KAN.
Keystone Gulf Coast
In service, 2014
MO.
Keystone
In service, 2010-2011
Capacity: 590,000 b/d
Cushing
ARK.
OKLA.
Atoka
0
250
KM
TEXAS
Nederland
Houston
MEXICO
how the pipe is laid
15-metre permanent
right-of-way along
entire route
Ditching machines
and trackhoes dig trenches
2 metres deep and 1.5
metres wide
Current flowing
through the pipeline
prevents corrosion
Bulldozers and
trackhoes clear and
grade right-of-way
The pipe
91.4-centimetre high-strength steel pipe
made using a spiral-welding process.
Coated with a corrosion-resistant epoxy.
Built in 10 segments on 6,270 hectares
along the 468-kilometre route
Illustration not
to scale
Pipe pieces are welded together
and lowered 1.2 metres into
the ground then backfilled
