Some 15,000 pieces of pipe for TransCanada Corp.s Keystone XL pipeline lie in a field in North Dakota in this file photo. President Donald Trump's memorandum on Keystone was twinned with another ordering the secretary of commerce to develop a plan to ensure all pipelines built, repaired or upgraded in the United States use domestically made steel.
Some 15,000 pieces of pipe for TransCanada Corp.s Keystone XL pipeline lie in a field in North Dakota in this file photo. President Donald Trump’s memorandum on Keystone was twinned with another ordering the secretary of commerce to develop a plan to ensure all pipelines built, repaired or upgraded in the United States use domestically made steel. (The Globe and Mail)

John Sopinski and Michael Bird

Pipe steel in question

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to approve the

Keystone XL pipeline and his ‘Buy American’ order has

raised troubling questions for TransCanada Corp.‘s pipe-

line suppliers. TransCanada’s original 2012 sourcing plan

had half of the pipe half sourced in the U.S., a quarter

in Canada and the rest in Italy and India

ALTA.

ONT.

SASK.

MAN.

Hardisty

Evraz Regina

Winnipeg

Bakken

N.D.

MONT.

S.D.

Keystone XL

Proposed

 

 

Steele

City

ILL.

NEB.

Patoka

Keystone

Gulf Coast

In service, 2014

KAN.

MO.

Cushing

ARK.

OKLA.

Keystone

In service,

2010-2

Welspun

Tubular

Atoka

TEXAS

Nederland

Houston

MEXICO

Pipe mill in Canada

Evraz Regina, owned by the Moscow-

based Evraz PLC, produces up to 300,000

tonnes of large-diameter pipes annually

Pipe mill in the U.S.

Welspun Tubular LLC in Little Rock, Ark., owned by

the Mumbai-based Welspun Group, produces up to

350,000 tonnes of large-diameter pipes annually

 

Pipe mills originally contracted for

Keystone XL by Transcanada

50%

24%

16%

10%

Welspun

Little Rock, Ark.

Evraz

Regina

ILVA

Italy

 

Welspun

India

Note: A Feb. 17, 2012, TransCanada news release outlined its sourcing

plan for Keystone XL pipe: “We estimate 821,000 tons of high strength

line pipe will be used on the project in Canada and the U.S.” That

included the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Hardisty, Alta. to

Steele City, Neb., plus the now-complete Gulf Coast Keystone segment.

It also estimated an additional 35,000 tonnes for a variety of unsourced

steel products, including tanks, pumps, the pipeline’s “Nebraska

re-route,” and the Houston lateral.

SOURCEs: transcanada; popular mechanics; Evraz North America, Inc.; Welspun Tubular LLC
