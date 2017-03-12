A U.S. retail chain is betting that bigger is better when it comes to men’s clothing as it stakes out new territory in Canada, threatening to steal business from incumbents.

Destination XL Group Inc., the leading U.S. retailer of big and tall men’s wear, is launching its first two stores in this country starting with one in Ajax, Ont., on March 13 and another in Mississauga next month, aiming to lure what it says is an underserved customer.

