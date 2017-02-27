Pollster Angus Reid is selling his stake in Vision Critical Communications Inc. for $44-million, ending a tumultuous chapter for the Vancouver marketing software firm and clearing the path for an initial public offering in the coming years.

Mr. Reid’s exit is part of a secondary transaction arranged by BMO Capital Markets that will see New York private-equity firm W Capital Partners and Toronto growth-capital investor Georgian Partners – a Vision Critical investor – buy $76-million of stock from existing shareholders. Mr. Reid’s stake is mostly composed of 8.5 million preferred shares, for which he receives $4.50 per share, compared to $4.25 for other preferred shareholders.

