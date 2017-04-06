Postmedia, one of Canada’s largest news media companies, is reporting a 13.5 per cent decline in second-quarter revenue but a much smaller loss than it recorded last year.

The Toronto-based owner of the National Post and other newspapers says it had a loss for the quarter ended Feb. 28 of $26.5-million or 28 cents per share.

That’s a turnaround from the loss of $225.1-million or 80 cents per share in the same period a year ago.

This year’s second quarter was free of any asset impairments, compared with a $187-million writedown last year.

Postmedia’s bottom line was also helped by a $21.6-million decline in operating expenses, mainly due to cost-saving measures.

But the company’s total revenue fell by $28.3-million to $180.8-million, primarily because of falling print advertising.

Digital revenue rose by $2.6-million, or 10.3 per cent, to $28.1-million.

Like other media companies, Postmedia has been reeling from declines in print advertising and circulation, which have prompted layoffs throughout the newspaper chain.

