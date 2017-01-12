Postmedia Networks Corp. reported a profit in its latest quarter, boosted by a debt restructuring negotiated by the struggling media company and its major creditors, however revenue fell nearly 15 per cent.

The Toronto-based owner of the National Post and other major Canadian newspapers says it earned $17.8-million or 31 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30. That compared with a loss of $4.2-million or two cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the first quarter of Postmedia’s financial year fell to $214.9-million from $251.1-million a year earlier as print advertising revenue fell by $31.1-million.

The results for the latest quarter included a $78.6-million gain related to the debt restructuring deal which reduced the company’s total debt of $648-million by about $307-million.

Postmedia reported an operating loss of nearly $46.3-million in the quarter, hurt by a $21.6-million non-cash impairment charge and almost $36-million in restructuring costs.

That compared with an operating profit of $19.4-million in the same quarter a year ago when restructuring costs came to $11.8-million.

