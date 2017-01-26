Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Potash Corp. underground production supervisor displays a sample of potash 1000 metres below the surface at the potash mine in Rocanville, Sask., in this file photo. (DAVID STOBBE/REUTERS)
A Potash Corp. underground production supervisor displays a sample of potash 1000 metres below the surface at the potash mine in Rocanville, Sask., in this file photo. (DAVID STOBBE/REUTERS)

Reuters

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc reported a 70.7 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker prices for crop nutrients.

The company’s net earnings plunged to $59-million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $201-million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world’s biggest fertilizer company by capacity said its sales fell 21.9 per cent to $1.06-billion.

The company also said that it determined in the quarter that the carrying value of certain assets should be assessed for potential impairment.

Potash said the assessment is ongoing, with a particular focus on phosphate, and said it expects to complete it no later than late February.

