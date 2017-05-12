Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Paul Desmarais Jr., Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Power Corporation of Canada, attends their annual shareholder meeting in Toronto, Ont., Friday May 12, 2017. (Mark Blinch/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Paul Desmarais Jr., Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Power Corporation of Canada, attends their annual shareholder meeting in Toronto, Ont., Friday May 12, 2017. (Mark Blinch/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Power Corp. reports higher profit, hikes dividend Add to ...

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Power Corp. of Canada is reporting a $258-million profit for this year’s first quarter.

That’s equal to 56 cents per share and up from just $48-million or 10 cents per share a year ago.

Power Corp. says its quarterly dividend will increase seven per cent to 35.85 cents per share with the June 30 payout.

Total revenue was $13.78-billion, up $497-million or 3.7 per cent from last year.

Based in Montreal, Power Corp. is an international management and holding company with interests in a variety of sectors including financial services, renewable energy and communications.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

G7 finance chiefs look for clues on Trump policy (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular