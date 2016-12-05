Precision Drilling Corp. says it plans to spend $109-million on capital expenditures in 2017, down from $213-million this year.

The spending plans comes as the company says it sees signs of strengthening demand for its services.

Chief executive Kevin Neveu says recent actions to stabilize and improve commodity prices appear to be well received by his customers.

The energy services company says the spending plan for next year includes $105-million on its contract drilling services business and $4-million for its completion and production services operations.

The plan includes the upgrade of 33 Super Triple rigs in North America and long lead items for additional future upgrades.

The forecast for $213-million to be spent this year is down from earlier guidance of $222-million.

