Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has postponed the shareholder vote for its $4.9-billion takeover of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. until the new year.

Originally the vote was scheduled for Dec. 8, but in the past week two influential proxy advisers have recommended that institutional shareholders reject the current bid. Regional bank stocks have soared in the United States since Donald Trump was elected, wiping out the premium CIBC offered to PrivateBancorp in June.

When CIBC reported quarterly earnings last week, chief executive officer Victor Dodig said he was confident that shareholders would approve the transaction. “I think shareholders of The PrivateBank and The PrivateBank management team feel very good about the transaction that we put forward,” he said. PrivateBancorp is commonly known as The PrivateBank.

But on Wednesday morning, the day before the scheduled vote, the two banks announced the postponement. The record date for a new shareholder meeting is expected to be set in the first calendar quarter of 2017.

“We remain committed to the transaction on the agreed terms, which were established by both companies based on our analysis of the fundamental, long-term merits of the combination,” Mr. Dodig said in a statement.

By postponing the voting date, CIBC buys itself some time to determine whether recent bank valuations are the norm, or a temporary bump. As the original voting date approached, some shareholders suggested the bank should boost its bid by as much as $800-million, according to someone familiar with the talks.

In June, CIBC agreed to acquire PrivateBancorp, a private and commercial bank with about 18-billion (U.S) in assets, for a mix of cash and stock. If approved, the deal will be the biggest in CIBC’s history and will boost the bank’s presence in the U.S., recasting the perception that it is overly exposed to Canada.

The deal is particularly important to Mr. Dodig. For years CIBC said it would like to buy an asset manager in the United States, but as it went looking, valuations soared. Because these assets became too pricey, and because new regulations made it more difficult to buy money managers, Mr. Dodig changed course and decided to bet big on a regional commercial bank, promising shareholders that doing so would help build its wealth management arm because mid-sized business owners need wealth advice.

The deal was dealt a blow last week when proxy adviser firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommended that PrivateBancorp’s owners reject the deal. Large institutional investors like pension plans and mutual funds routinely rely on the opinions of these proxy advisers because they don’t have the resources to study every deal that companies they own are involved in.

ISS said little about the deal’s strategy. Instead, it made its case largely based on valuation. CIBC agreed to buy PrivateBancorp at a 30.8 per cent premium, but ISS believes “support for this proposal is not warranted given that the premium originally offered to PVTB shareholders no longer appears compelling.”

The KBW Regional Bank Index, a benchmark for PrivateBancorp shares, has jumped around 40 per cent since the deal was first announced – and most of it has come since Donald Trump was elected president. U.S. bank stocks have been soaring because investors assume regulations will start to loosen and that corporations will get a tax cut – but there is no guarantee they will.

Shortly after, Glazer Capital, a small New York-based hedge fund that specializes in ‘merger arbitrage,’ or betting on the success of M&A transactions, put out a press release Thursday arguing CIBC needs to pay more to get the deal done. Glazer said it owns one million PrivateBancorp shares.

Initially, Glass, Lewis & Co., the other well-known proxy adviser said it was in favour of the deal and recommended that Privatebancorp’s shareholders vote for it to be approved.

Rather than focus on market swings, which could be short-lived, Glass Lewis said the proposed merger likely represents “the best strategic alternative available.” Regional banks in the U.S. have been riding a wave of consolidation, as the sector grapples with more red tape and increased costs.

But Glass Lewis changed its mind this week because of the recent rise in regional U.S. bank share prices. “We do not take issue with the strategic merits of the deal. However, without improved terms to the merger consideration, we believe that shareholders would not be well served supporting the merger agreement, as currently outlined,” the adviser wrote in an updated review.

Report Typo/Error