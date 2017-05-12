Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. expansion plans got a shot in the arm Friday after shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. voted to approve its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover.

The banks said they expect the transaction to close in June.

Shares of CIBC were up modestly in early trading to $107.41 (Canadian). PrivateBancorp’s stock rose 0.25 per cent to $59.63 (U.S.).

