Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. expansion plans got a shot in the arm Friday after shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. voted to approve its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover.
The banks said they expect the transaction to close in June.
Shares of CIBC were up modestly in early trading to $107.41 (Canadian). PrivateBancorp's stock rose 0.25 per cent to $59.63 (U.S.).
