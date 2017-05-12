Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. expansion plans got a shot in the arm on Friday after shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. voted to approve its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover.
The banks said they expect the transaction will close in June. It still needs to be approved by federal banking regulators in Canada and the U.S.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$77.69-0.69(-0.88%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$106.62-0.67(-0.62%)
- PrivateBancorp Inc$59.42-0.06(-0.10%)
- Updated May 12 11:00 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.