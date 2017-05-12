Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CIBC wins approval for $4.9-billion takeover of PrivateBancorp

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. expansion plans got a shot in the arm on Friday after shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. voted to approve its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover.

The banks said they expect the transaction will close in June. It still needs to be approved by federal banking regulators in Canada and the U.S.

