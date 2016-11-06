Commercial property owners in Eastern Canadian cities faced far higher tax rates than those in the West in 2016, although average rates across the country have continued a long-term decline.

Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto have the highest commercial tax rates among ten key urban markets, while Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Edmonton have the lowest. Montreal’s rate of $37.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is almost triple the $13.86 Vancouver property owners pay.

