The Halifax skyline is seen from Dartmouth, N.S. Saturday August 15, 2009. When it comes to residential tax rates, the annual analysis shows that Halifax has the highest rate, at $12.03 per $1,000 of assessed value, while Vancouver is the lowest at $3.17. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Richard Blackwell

Commercial property owners in Eastern Canadian cities faced far higher tax rates than those in the West in 2016, although average rates across the country have continued a long-term decline.

Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto have the highest commercial tax rates among ten key urban markets, while Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Edmonton have the lowest. Montreal’s rate of $37.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is almost triple the $13.86 Vancouver property owners pay.

