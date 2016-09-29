The federal government has introduced new legislation that would fundamentally change the way corporate directors are elected in Canada, giving shareholders the right to vote against unpopular nominees.

A bill tabled Wednesday in the House of Commons proposes a new voting system that would allow shareholders to cast a ballot either for or against board members at companies that are publicly traded on a stock exchange. Nominees would only be elected if they received a majority of favourable votes, the legislation says.

