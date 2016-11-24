Aerospace companies in Quebec will likely benefit from in-service support contracts linked to a federal government purchase of 18 Boeing Co. Super Hornets, an industry group says.

On Tuesday, Ottawa said it would initiate talks with Boeing to soon acquire Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while preparing an open, five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets. While the terms of a Super Hornet deal are not yet clear, the purchase could generate new in-service support contracts for industry in Canada’s aerospace hub of Quebec, where CF-18s are now maintained, said Suzanne Benoît, director-general of Aéro Montréal. “Quebec is well positioned for all aspects of services support and other specialized areas related to this type of aircraft,” Ms. Benoît said in a statement.

Boeing has said it is committed to giving Canadian companies contracts as a result of the deal.

One aerospace analyst suggested Montreal-headquartered CAE Inc. would likely benefit as it could partner with Boeing to deliver training.

Simulator-manufacturer CAE works with L-3 MAS, a Quebec-based division of L-3 Communications Corp., to provide in-service support for the aging CF-18s.

CAE spokeswoman Pascale Alpha said in an e-mail the company wants to provide support for both the existing CF-18 fleet, and future Super Hornets aircraft. “We have the experience to do that,” she wrote. “We believe we are in the best position to [also] provide the training for the fleet of Super Hornets to Canada.”

Canada’s Procurement Minister Judy Foote has said details about the in-service support component of a Super Hornets procurement would be known next year.

Canada intends to buy the 18 Super Hornets outright, as opposed to leasing them or purchasing them with a buyback provision, a source familiar with the matter said.

Canada’s former Conservative government said in 2010 it would buy 65 F-35 jets from Boeing rival Lockheed Martin Corp for $9-billion. During last year’s election campaign, the Liberals vowed not to buy the planes on the grounds they were too costly.

