Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The purchase of Sueper Hornet CF-18s could generate new in-service support contracts for industry in Canada’s aerospace hub of Quebec, where the fitghter jets are now maintained (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)
The purchase of Sueper Hornet CF-18s could generate new in-service support contracts for industry in Canada’s aerospace hub of Quebec, where the fitghter jets are now maintained (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

Quebec aerospace industry expects benefits from Boeing deal Add to ...

ALLISON LAMPERT

MONTREAL — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Aerospace companies in Quebec will likely benefit from in-service support contracts linked to a federal government purchase of 18 Boeing Co. Super Hornets, an industry group says.

On Tuesday, Ottawa said it would initiate talks with Boeing to soon acquire Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while preparing an open, five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets. While the terms of a Super Hornet deal are not yet clear, the purchase could generate new in-service support contracts for industry in Canada’s aerospace hub of Quebec, where CF-18s are now maintained, said Suzanne Benoît, director-general of Aéro Montréal. “Quebec is well positioned for all aspects of services support and other specialized areas related to this type of aircraft,” Ms. Benoît said in a statement.

Boeing has said it is committed to giving Canadian companies contracts as a result of the deal.

One aerospace analyst suggested Montreal-headquartered CAE Inc. would likely benefit as it could partner with Boeing to deliver training.

Simulator-manufacturer CAE works with L-3 MAS, a Quebec-based division of L-3 Communications Corp., to provide in-service support for the aging CF-18s.

CAE spokeswoman Pascale Alpha said in an e-mail the company wants to provide support for both the existing CF-18 fleet, and future Super Hornets aircraft. “We have the experience to do that,” she wrote. “We believe we are in the best position to [also] provide the training for the fleet of Super Hornets to Canada.”

Canada’s Procurement Minister Judy Foote has said details about the in-service support component of a Super Hornets procurement would be known next year.

Canada intends to buy the 18 Super Hornets outright, as opposed to leasing them or purchasing them with a buyback provision, a source familiar with the matter said.

Canada’s former Conservative government said in 2010 it would buy 65 F-35 jets from Boeing rival Lockheed Martin Corp for $9-billion. During last year’s election campaign, the Liberals vowed not to buy the planes on the grounds they were too costly.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

EasyJet presses on with Brexit plan, profits fall (Reuters)
 
  • Boeing Co
    $149.74
    +0.22
    (+0.15%)
  • Updated November 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog