A Quebecor Inc. sign is shown the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, on June 19, 2014. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A Quebecor Inc. sign is shown the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, on June 19, 2014. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Quebecor Media Group says it is eliminating 220 jobs, or 8 per cent of its total workforce, as the company cuts operating costs.

The majority of the job cuts will affect managers, professional and administrative support staff.

The Montreal-based newspaper and magazine publisher says 125 of the positions will be at its subsidiary, TVA Group, which operate a number of titles such as Canadian Living, Style at Home and Canadian Gardening.

It will also discontinue two magazines – CHEZ SOI and Tellement bon.

Quebecor says the cuts will help it focus on its flagship brands.

Julie Tremblay, president and CEO of Quebecor Media Group and TVA Group Inc., said in a statement that the media industry is facing “ongoing disruption” and that the company needs to transform “to further adjust structural costs and become more agile.”

