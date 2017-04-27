Quebec’s Dutil family, a dynasty in the province’s manufacturing industry, is taking Canam Group Inc. private in a deal that will shift control of the structural steel maker to U.S. private equity firm American Industrial Partners.

The company’s shares soared on the news, nearly doubling to $12.15 in Toronto trading Thursday from the previous session’s close of $6.20.

Saint-Georges, Que.-based Canam said Thursday it struck a definitive agreement to sell the company to a group led by members of the Dutil family and American Industrial Partners for a price of $12.30 per share in cash and take it private. Pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and labour fund Fonds de solidarité FTQ, long-time shareholders of Canam, are also expected to buy into the deal by rolling in all or part of their shares, the company said.

The deal is valued at about $875-million on an enterprise basis, which includes the assumption of debt. The offer represents a premium of 98.4 per cent to the closing price of the stock on April 26, the last day of trading before the agreement was announced.

Should Canam shareholders approve the transaction, American Industrial would control the company with about 60 per cent of its equity and control the board, Canam said. The company’s head office would remain in Quebec.

New York-based American Industrial Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that makes investments largely in established industrial companies located in North America. It has $4.1-billion (U.S.) in assets under management.

Canam’s board has approved the transaction on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors. A vote for Canam’s shareholders is expected to be held before the end of June.

The Dutils are a family of politically-connected business titans who hail from the Beauce region of Quebec, an isolated area between Quebec City and the Maine border that has historically produced more than its natural share of entrepreneurs. The family founded two main businesses: Canam, a multinational fabricator of steel and construction products, and Manac Inc., a major builder of highway semi-trailers.

This deal comes almost two years after Manac was also privatized by a consortium of Quebec investors including the family and the Caisse. American Industrial was a significant shareholder of Manac at the time following an initial public offering and subsequently sold off its stake.

“The proposed transaction is a win-win for all of Canam’s stakeholders,” Marc Dutil, Canam’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. He said the deal offers investors a significant cash premium for their shares while ensuring the long-term success of the business.

Canam is coming off a difficult year. In its fourth quarter report in February, it reported a surprise loss and announced it would abandon structural steel work on complex, large-scale projects after encountering trouble on at least one major problematic contract in the United States. Its backlog stood at $1.14-billion at the end of 2016.

