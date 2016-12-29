Railway executives are happy to forget the past 12 months. It was a year of diminishing cargo volumes, profit warnings and slumping profits, not to mention a failed takeover bid that roused the ire of U.S. lawmakers and exposed divisions within the industry.
But economic growth, rising consumer confidence and the prospects of a regulation-hating government in Washington have cast 2017 in a better light.Report Typo/Error
