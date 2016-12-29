Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, in this file photo taken February 15, 2015. (BEN NELMS/REUTERS)
The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, in this file photo taken February 15, 2015. (BEN NELMS/REUTERS)

Rail industry outlook brightens as it rolls into the Trump era Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Atkins

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Railway executives are happy to forget the past 12 months. It was a year of diminishing cargo volumes, profit warnings and slumping profits, not to mention a failed takeover bid that roused the ire of U.S. lawmakers and exposed divisions within the industry.

But economic growth, rising consumer confidence and the prospects of a regulation-hating government in Washington have cast 2017 in a better light.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Atkins on Twitter: @ericatkins2

Also on The Globe and Mail

Coal miners cautious of Donald Trump's industry promises (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular