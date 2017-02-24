Royal Bank of Canada reported a 24 per cent rise in first-quarter net income to more than $3-billion, beating analysts expectations.

Canada’s biggest bank said it benefited from strong performances by its personal and commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

Net income in the quarter to Jan. 31 rose to $3.03-billion, from $2.45-billion a year ago with earnings per share rising to $1.97 per share, compared with $1.58 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $1.77, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net income at its personal & commercial business rose by 23 per cent to $1.59-billion. Its capital markets division reported a 16 per cent rise in net income to $662-million.

The bank increased its dividend 4 cents, or 5 per cent, to 87 cents per share.

