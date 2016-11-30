Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank by assets, reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that fell 2 per cent from the same period last year, missing analyst expectations.

Toronto-based RBC, the second lender to report this earnings season, saw its profit pinched by a sluggish domestic economy and persistently low energy prices. Strong wealth management results during the August-to-October quarter were offset by lower capital-markets earnings. The lender also recorded an increase in provisions for credit losses, including for souring energy loans.

RBC earned $2.54-billion or $1.65 a share, for the fourth quarter. That was down from a profit of $2.59-billion, or $1.74 a share, a year earlier, when the bank’s bottom line was boosted by a lower tax rate.

Adjusted to exclude items, RBC said it earned $1.69 a share on a cash basis. Analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting a profit of $1.72 a share.

“We reported record earnings of $10.5-billion in 2016, driven by the strength of our diversified business model,” chief executive officer David McKay said in a release.

“Looking ahead, while the industry faces headwinds and an accelerating pace of change, we believe we are well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value by leveraging innovation, our values-based culture which supports strong client relationships, and prudent capital and risk management,” he later added.

RBC held its quarterly dividend steady at 83 cents per common share.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans, rose 30 per cent year-over-year to $358-million. The bank attributed the increase to a build up of reserves in its Canadian banking, wealth management and its capital markets divisions.

On a segmented basis, the bank posted largely flat results for its personal and commercial banking and insurance divisions. Earnings from its wealth management arm increased 55 per cent, while the bank’s capital markets division’s profit fell 13 per cent.

On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-largest bank, kicked off the sector’s earnings season with a fourth-quarter profit that increased 9 per cent over last year to $2.01-billion.

The reporting season continues Thursday with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, the country’s fifth– and second-largest lenders, both scheduled to report quarterly results. National Bank of Canada, the country’s No. 6 player, reports on Friday, while Bank of Montreal, which ranks fourth by assets, will cap off the reports on Dec. 6.

