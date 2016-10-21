Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
File photo of Janice Fukakusa, the chief financial officer for Royal Bank of Canada. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
File photo of Janice Fukakusa, the chief financial officer for Royal Bank of Canada. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

RBC’s CFO Janice Fukakusa to retire Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Royal Bank of Canada says its chief financial officer Janice Fukakusa will be retiring at the end of January after a 31-year career with the bank.

Rod Bolger, who is currently the executive vice-president of finance and controller, will take over as RBC’s chief financial officer.

Bolger will start his new role on Dec. 1 and will report to Fukakusa until she retires on Jan. 31, 2017.

Fukakusa joined RBC in 1985 and has held a variety of positions since then, including in retail and business banking, corporate finance and treasury.

She was appointed chief financial officer in 2004 and also became chief administrative officer in 2009.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog