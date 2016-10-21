Royal Bank of Canada says its chief financial officer Janice Fukakusa will be retiring at the end of January after a 31-year career with the bank.

Rod Bolger, who is currently the executive vice-president of finance and controller, will take over as RBC’s chief financial officer.

Bolger will start his new role on Dec. 1 and will report to Fukakusa until she retires on Jan. 31, 2017.

Fukakusa joined RBC in 1985 and has held a variety of positions since then, including in retail and business banking, corporate finance and treasury.

She was appointed chief financial officer in 2004 and also became chief administrative officer in 2009.

Report Typo/Error