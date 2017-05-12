Reputation hit: Air Miles, Heinz, Samsung suffer

Air Miles took the biggest hit to its reputation out of more than 200 brands in Canada in the past year, as planned changes to the loyalty program’s expiry policy in 2016 resulted in angry customers and complaints to its retail partners.

That’s according to the 20th edition of the Corporate Reputation Study from polling and research firm Leger in partnership with National Public Relations, released on Friday. Leger asked roughly 2,100 Canadians their opinion of 234 companies from 28 business sectors. Leger gives reputation scores by assessing whether people were aware of each brand, and if they were, whether their opinion of each was positive or negative.





The 10 companies Canadians admire most Good opinion Bad opinion Don’t know enough Don’t know at all SCORE 89% 4 85 Google 6 1 85% 4 Shoppers Drug Mart 81 10 1 86% 7 Canadian Tire 79 6 1 87% 9 Tim Hortons 78 4 0 82% 6 76 Dollarama 10 2 80% 4 76 Staples 13 2 80% 4 76 Sony 14 2 81% 7 74 Kellogg 11 1 80% 6 74 Campbell 12 2 79% 5 Home Depot 74 14 2 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LEGER The 10 companies Canadians admire most Good opinion Bad opinion Don’t know enough Don’t know at all SCORE 89% 4 85 Google 6 1 85% 4 Shoppers Drug Mart 81 10 1 86% 7 Canadian Tire 79 6 1 87% 9 Tim Hortons 78 4 0 82% 6 76 Dollarama 10 2 80% 4 76 Staples 13 2 80% 4 76 Sony 14 2 81% 7 74 Kellogg 11 1 80% 6 74 Campbell 12 2 79% 5 Home Depot 74 14 2 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LEGER The 10 companies Canadians admire most Good opinion Bad opinion Don’t know enough Don’t know at all SCORE SCORE 89% 80% 4 4 85 76 Google Staples 6 13 2 1 85% 80% 4 4 Shoppers Drug Mart 81 76 Sony 14 10 1 2 86% 81% 7 7 Canadian Tire 79 74 Kellogg 11 6 1 1 80% 87% 9 6 Tim Hortons 78 74 Campbell 4 12 0 2 82% 79% 6 5 Home Depot 76 74 Dollarama 10 14 2 2 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LEGER





Air Miles saw the biggest drop in Leger’s reputation score in 2017 compared with 2016.

That finding comes at a time when the loyalty landscape as a whole is facing upheaval: On Thursday, Air Canada announced it would launch its own rewards program in 2020, cutting ties with Aeroplan. Loyalty offerings are competing for ever-more-valuable customer data in a marketing war not likely to ease any time soon.

Air Miles was not the only brand to struggle: Kraft Heinz Co. saw the next-biggest drop in reputation, though its decline was half as steep as Air Miles’s. Last year, Heinz took some flak on social media after a viral Facebook post praised its competitor, French’s, for buying tomatoes from Canadian farmers – and pointed out that in 2014, Heinz stopped producing ketchup in Leamington, Ont. While French’s is more associated with mustard, its ketchup got a boost from its decision to buy its tomato paste from the Leamington plant. This week, French’s announced all of its ketchup sold in Canada will now be produced and bottled here.

The story shows the power of social-media presence, which has given consumers more ways to express their opinions of companies. In fact, Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque believes this is having an impact on corporate reputation in general.

“Most companies today have lower scores than they had three years ago,” Mr. Bourque said. “There may be an overall loss of trust, or growing cynicism with our capacity over social media to see the bad news about corporate citizens. … As soon as something happens, it’s everywhere all at once.”

That was certainly the case for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., which saw the third-biggest drop in reputation amid a plethora of stories last year about its new Note 7 smartphones catching on fire.

However, reputation can bounce back if companies work to rebuild trust with customers, he said. For example, Volkswagen AG still has an extremely low reputation score, but it is much higher than it was last year, suggesting that the company is beginning to make amends for its emissions-testing scandal.

It often takes three to five years for brands to regain some of their lost reputation after a crisis, Mr. Bourque said.

The study also asked people what is most important to them in judging corporate reputation. More than half said the quality of products and services was the main driver of reputation, while a further 35 per cent said honesty and transparency were key.









The brands Canadians admire most, according to the study, are Google Inc., Shoppers Drug Mart Corp., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Tim Hortons Inc. and Dollarama Inc..





Top companies by sector Name Category Rank 2017 score 2016 score Score change from 2016 Google Web and social media 1 85 89 -4 Shoppers Drug Mart Drug stores 2 81 78 3 Canadian Tire Department stores and mass merchandising 3 79 77 2 Tim Hortons Restaurants 4 78 72 6 Dollarama Discount stores 5 76 75 1 Sony Technology and electronics 7 76 71 5 Kellogg Food industry 8 74 76 -2 Home Depot Home improvement 10 74 70 4 Interac Banking 16 70 67 3 CBC/Radio-Canada Medias 18 66 64 2 FedEx Shipping 19 66 63 3 CAA Insurance and finance 21 66 63 3 Honda Automobile 22 66 62 4 Sobeys Groceries and convenience 30 63 61 2 Cirque du Soleil Entertainment 34 63 66 -3 Chapters Indigo Bookstores, music and crafts 35 63 62 1 Johnson & Johnson Large companies 39 61 64 -3 WestJet Transport 40 61 59 2 Bayer Pharmaceutical 48 55 53 2 Sheraton Hospitality 49 55 53 2 Petro-Canada Energy 51 54 43 11 Molson Coors Breweries 56 52 41 11 RE/MAX Real estate 69 48 47 1 Telus Telcos 114 30 28 2 Cascades Wood and lumber 119 28 28 0 Deloitte Accounting and management firms 129 23 22 1 Pratt & Whitney Industrial 131 23 22 1 LoyaltyOne Loyalty 227 1 1 0 Source: Leger





“What it all comes down to is the customer experience. That’s the biggest variable – both for companies in the top-10, and those that have seen the biggest decline,” said Kim West, partner and chief client officer at National. "… Reputation cannot be managed exclusively by the communications and marketing folks. It is a shared responsibility across all functions of a business, to ensure the integrity of the customer experience.”



