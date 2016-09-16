Stocks fell on Friday as the possibility of a $14-billion (U.S.) fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on big banks and investors wrestled with lingering uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The settlement proposal, made during negotiations between the U.S. Department of Justice and Deutsche Bank over claims that the German bank missold mortgage-backed securities, was larger than expected.

Deutsche Bank’s U.S.-listed shares slumped 9.35 per cent. Dow components Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan fell over 1 per cent each.

Stock markets see-sawed during the week, extending a bout of volatility that emerged late in the previous week, when a long stretch of stability was broken. The uncertainty that has returned to global financial markets comes as central banks signal they are rethinking their approach to the monetary stimulus that’s bolstered assets from stocks to bonds for the past half decade. Yield curves steepened, commodities prices tumbled and European shares headed for the worst week since June.

Traders have all but ruled out the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its meeting that starts next Tuesday. But residual doubts and questions about when the Fed may finally pull the trigger still hurt sentiment.

“It’s the uncertainty of next week, the complacency of investors trying to re-evaluate their portfolios as we prepare for an interest-rate hike,” said Jeff Carbone, co-founder of Cornerstone Financial Partners in Charlotte, N.C.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 52.83 points Friday to 14,450.84. The Canadian dollar declined 0.31 of a U.S. cent to 75.68 cents (U.S). The November crude-oil contract slipped 90 cents to $43.62 a barrel.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.68 points to 18,123.80, the broader S&P 500 index dropped 8.10 points to 2,139.16, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 5.12 points to 5.244.57.

“Oil heading toward below the 40s is waking everyone up that it’s probably not going to recover fully,” Brian Frank, portfolio manager at Key Biscayne, Fla.-based Frank Capital Partners LLC, said by phone. “You’ve got Deutsche Bank, which is scaring everybody. People are getting fed up with central banks. There’s a lot going on.”

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 1.69 per cent, poised to end the week higher by three basis points. Long-term bonds in the U.S. took a knock this week, lifting the 30-year yield to levels last seen in June, amid speculation monetary loosening around the world has about run its course.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points, briefly turning negative for the first time in a week, and wiping out a weekly increase that had been driven by the European Central Bank’s failure to flag an immediate expansion of bond-buying program. Deutsche Bank’s riskiest bonds plummeted by the most since July after the DOJ claim.

For the week, the Dow edged up 0.2 per cent, the S&P gained 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 per cent. The CBOE market-volatility index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” declined 5.7 per cent.

“The market is trading off of the Fed right now,” said Brent Schutte, who helps oversee $90-billion as chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. “When the Fed starts pulling liquidity back, that increases volatility which will be heightened in the next six to nine months.”

With files from Bloomberg News

