What Bombardier and the non-family directors who sit on its board fail to get is that you can only seek government financial aid so many times before you have virtually nationalized your company.

The outrage over Bombardier’s decision to increase by 50 per cent the pay packages of top executives, including controlling-family scion Pierre Beaudoin, illustrates that even Quebeckers have now come to see the transportation giant as a ward of the state. So, it should act like one, with salaries that seem more in line with those of civil servants than Wall Street bankers.

