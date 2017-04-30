Martha Hall Findlay is the president and CEO and Eric Dalke is a policy analyst at the Canada West Foundation.

U.S. President Donald Trump placed the Canadian dairy industry in his sights when he sounded off about the “very unfair” supply management system. With a further tweet about Canada making life “difficult” for Wisconsin and border-state dairy farmers, our dairy industry finds itself at the top of the President’s trade hit list after an unprecedented several days in U.S.-Canada relations.

