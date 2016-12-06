In the energy wars, the moderates have to get off their butts and storm the barricades.
On the important issues of economic development and climate, the microphones are being dominated by those at the extreme ends of the political spectrum. It’s high time the masses in the middle wrested the discussion back.Report Typo/Error
Follow @the_Jeff_Joneson Twitter:
- Enbridge Inc$55.40-0.22(-0.40%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$21.12-0.34(-1.58%)
- TransCanada Corp$59.15+0.53(+0.90%)
- Updated December 6 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.