Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Bombardier seems to have escaped Trump’s radar — for now Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bombardier’s stock price has surged since the U.S. election as investors expect Donald Trump’s implicit benediction of conspicuous consumption to send private-jet sales soaring again. After the heads of the Big Three U.S. auto makers drew scorn for flying to Washington on private jets to ask for a government bailout in 2008, much of the U.S. corporate elite felt shamed into flying commercial. Annual business jet sales fell by more than a third after 2008.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Konrad Yakabuski on Twitter: @konradyakabuski

Also on The Globe and Mail

Bombardier hands over first CS300 plane to Air Baltic (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular