Bombardier’s stock price has surged since the U.S. election as investors expect Donald Trump’s implicit benediction of conspicuous consumption to send private-jet sales soaring again. After the heads of the Big Three U.S. auto makers drew scorn for flying to Washington on private jets to ask for a government bailout in 2008, much of the U.S. corporate elite felt shamed into flying commercial. Annual business jet sales fell by more than a third after 2008.Report Typo/Error
Follow @konradyakabuskion Twitter: