Comparing Bombardier Inc. with Apple Inc. seems inane, the equivalent of comparing a Kia Rio with a Ferrari.

Both, broadly speaking, are high-profile companies that make advanced technology. Bombardier is the barely-airborne maker of business jets and small commercial aircraft, has a market value of $5.75-billion and, by CEO Alain Bellemare’s own admission, was on the “brink of bankruptcy” in 2015. Apple is the most successful gadget company in the history of gadgetry, makes the must-have iPhone, that ingenious meld of communications, entertainment and fashion, and has a market value of almost $700-billion (U.S.) – the size of the Swiss economy.

