Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Bombardier: Time for taxpayers to get a bigger share of the wealth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Comparing Bombardier Inc. with Apple Inc. seems inane, the equivalent of comparing a Kia Rio with a Ferrari.

Both, broadly speaking, are high-profile companies that make advanced technology. Bombardier is the barely-airborne maker of business jets and small commercial aircraft, has a market value of $5.75-billion and, by CEO Alain Bellemare’s own admission, was on the “brink of bankruptcy” in 2015. Apple is the most successful gadget company in the history of gadgetry, makes the must-have iPhone, that ingenious meld of communications, entertainment and fashion, and has a market value of almost $700-billion (U.S.) – the size of the Swiss economy.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

This is the Bombardier aircraft that Ottawa just backed with an interest-free loan (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular