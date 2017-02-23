It is still too early for Michael Sabia to have the last laugh. But that he has made it this far – with his mandate as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec chief just renewed until 2021 – should certainly warrant a contented grin from the man the skeptics had deemed unfit to serve.

The former BCE Inc. head is on track to become the longest-serving Caisse CEO in the politically sensitive Quebec pension-fund manager’s 52-year history. Since his counterintuitive 2009 appointment, he has silenced the critics and brought normalcy to the once chronically crisis-prone institution.

