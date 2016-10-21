Exports have been at the heart of Stephen Poloz’s narrative for the Canadian economy since he took the helm of the Bank of Canada.

Everything good starts with exports, Mr. Poloz explained in his first speech as governor of the central bank in June, 2013. The former head of Export Development Canada confidently predicted that a growing foreign appetite for everything Canada produces – particularly from its No. 1 customer, the United States – would put the country on a solid path to recovery.

