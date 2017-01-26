When Montreal’s Metro pulled its brand-new subway trains last week, following a still unresolved equipment problem, it was a reminder that big transit projects rarely go off without a glitch.

Four days later, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec experienced that truism itself after the province’s environmental-assessment board released a damning 323-page report on the pension-fund manager’s proposed $5.9-billion plan for a 67-kilometre electric train linking downtown Montreal to the airport and far-flung suburbs to the north, south and west.

