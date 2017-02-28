Since American voters saw fit to elect Donald Trump as President, a chorus in this country has called for sharp pullbacks in spending and policies directed at advancing green technologies. It is off-key.

Mr. Trump is not the environmentalist’s friend, but that is no reason for Canada to follow his path. In fact, the opposite is a better bet. Competitiveness in energy and environment won’t be achieved by reverting to 20th-century ways until the United States changes its political mind again.

