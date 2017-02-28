Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canada should stick to its own path in clean tech Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Since American voters saw fit to elect Donald Trump as President, a chorus in this country has called for sharp pullbacks in spending and policies directed at advancing green technologies. It is off-key.

Mr. Trump is not the environmentalist’s friend, but that is no reason for Canada to follow his path. In fact, the opposite is a better bet. Competitiveness in energy and environment won’t be achieved by reverting to 20th-century ways until the United States changes its political mind again.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Protesters vow face-off over North Dakota pipeline (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular