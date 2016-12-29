Bell Media thinks Canadian consumers should be grateful to it for ensuring that the ads we see during the Super Bowl are for products we can actually buy here. Because, you know, otherwise we might be forced to watch U.S. commercials for Budweiser, Skittles, Snickers, Doritos or Hyundai.

Of all the arguments Bell has made as it to seeks to save its bacon – in the face of the federal broadcasting regulator’s order to force it to stop substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones during the Super Bowl – the contention that it’s got viewers’ interests at heart is the hardest to swallow.

