Who deserves to go to prison more, the bank executives who almost destroyed the global financial system in 2008, rigged markets and broke sanctions or the auto executives whose diesel cars were stuffed with illegal software designed to falsify tailpipe emissions?

The sensible answer is, of course, both – both groups deserve to be charged, tried, fined and sent to jail. But in the often surreal world of American crime and punishment, the bosses and managers of some industries seem to get off a lot easier than those in others.

Report Typo/Error