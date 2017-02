Nowhere are the lines more blurred between U.S. President Donald Trump and businessman Donald Trump than at Mar-a-Lago.

On the surface, it all seems legit. Mr. Trump has designated his sprawling members-only resort in Palm Beach, Fla., the winter White House. Last weekend, he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in what aides say will be the first of many gatherings there with world leaders and other dignitaries.

Report Typo/Error