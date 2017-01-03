It didn’t take long to be reminded that there’s more to crude oil prices than OPEC.
Hours into the first trading day of 2017, oil tumbled, with prognosticators blaming the steam-roller strength of the U.S. dollar, which hurts buying power. That's a harsh reality in a world where economic growth is already tepid.
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$52.58+0.25(+0.48%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$44.22+0.32(+0.73%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$32.91+0.22(+0.67%)
- Seven Generations Energy Ltd$31.310.00(0.00%)
- Tourmaline Oil Corp$35.11-0.80(-2.23%)
- Birchcliff Energy Ltd$9.02-0.35(-3.74%)
