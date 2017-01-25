Magna International Inc. chief executive officer Don Walker has a colourful description of what artificial intelligence (AI) is going to mean to the auto industry.
A car with a human at the wheel swerves to avoid a ball that rolls across the road, and an experienced driver knows to watch for a child chasing the ball, Mr. Walker told a conference Wednesday. Upgrade that car with AI, and it will automatically avoid the ball, and know to check for a child, by using its own sensors and by networking with AI systems in nearby cars that may have a better view.
