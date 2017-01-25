Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Firms launch $5.1-million fund to foster community of AI experts Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Magna International Inc. chief executive officer Don Walker has a colourful description of what artificial intelligence (AI) is going to mean to the auto industry.

A car with a human at the wheel swerves to avoid a ball that rolls across the road, and an experienced driver knows to watch for a child chasing the ball, Mr. Walker told a conference Wednesday. Upgrade that car with AI, and it will automatically avoid the ball, and know to check for a child, by using its own sensors and by networking with AI systems in nearby cars that may have a better view.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Toyota's AI concept car and Sony's OLED TVs impress at CES (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular