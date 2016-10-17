Guy Laurence arrived promising a revolution at Rogers Communications. He leaves behind a company that is vastly changed, but still suffers from legions of unhappy customers and confused employees.

His sacking is proof that you can’t violate the two immutable rules of the Big Red Machine. One, don’t cross the Rogers family. Two, you must produce results. Mr. Laurence did too much of the former and not enough of the latter, and that is why he’s gone.

Report Typo/Error