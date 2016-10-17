Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rogers President and CEO Guy Laurence speaks at the company's AGM in Toronto on Tuesday April 21 , 2015. Rogers Communications says Guy Laurence has stepped down as president and CEO, effective immediately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
How Rogers’ Guy Laurence failed to deliver on the vision thing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Derek DeCloet

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Guy Laurence arrived promising a revolution at Rogers Communications. He leaves behind a company that is vastly changed, but still suffers from legions of unhappy customers and confused employees.

His sacking is proof that you can’t violate the two immutable rules of the Big Red Machine. One, don’t cross the Rogers family. Two, you must produce results. Mr. Laurence did too much of the former and not enough of the latter, and that is why he’s gone.

