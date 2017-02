The Trudeau government is obsessed with innovation.

It may not have fully embraced the concept yet, but it sure loves the word.

The first clue was the renaming of the venerable Industry department. It’s now called Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. While “industry” suggests smokestacks and assembly lines, “innovation” conjures up images of self-driving cars or genetically engineered immune cells instead of blast furnaces.

