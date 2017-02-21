In 2016, Crescent Point Energy Corp. chief executive officer Scott Saxberg trumpeted the virtues of Saskatchewan’s oil industry in an ad produced by Premier Brad Wall’s government.

Decked out in hard hat and coveralls, Mr. Saxberg talked about how Crescent Point, already the top oil producer in the province, could spend another $15-billion developing its Bakken and Shaunavon reserves, helped by low royalty rates and thousands of potential places to drill on the flat land.

Report Typo/Error