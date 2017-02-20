Kraft Heinz has abandoned its $143-billion (U.S.) takeover attempt of Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant that stuffs supermarket shelves around the world with Dove, Lipton, Knorr, Ben & Jerry’s, Vaseline and Hellmann’s products. The withdrawal of the bid marks a blow for American-style capitalism and a victory for Unilever’s peculiar business model, which does not make the corporation the automatic slave to shareholder returns.Report Typo/Error
