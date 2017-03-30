Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Executive Insight

Fresh, focused analysis
of today's business news for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Montreal’s feel-good LRT comes courtesy of the taxpayer Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There is a reason the Quebec government is pressing Ottawa to pony up $1.3-billion for a new Montreal light-rapid transit line before the establishment of a new federal infrastructure bank.

Would any bank worthy of the name even invest in this project?

The proposed $6-billion Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM) would be majority-owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the giant provincial pension-fund manager, and link downtown Montreal to Trudeau airport and distant suburbs to the city’s west, south and north.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Konrad Yakabuski on Twitter: @konradyakabuski

Also on The Globe and Mail

Montreal looking for buyers for first-generation subway cars (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular